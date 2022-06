Musgrove cleared COVID-19 protocols Tuesday, but it remains unclear when he'll be activated off the injured list, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Musgrove would be on turn to start Wednesday against Arizona, but Mike Clevinger appears to be set to take the hill that day. If the Padres stick to that plan, Musgrove could start Thursday or Friday against the Phillies, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic.