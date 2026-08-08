Padres' Joe Musgrove: Completes 39-pitch rehab start

Musgrove (elbow) struck out three and allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks across 2.2 innings in a rehab start Tuesday at Single-A Lake Elsinore.

Musgrove tossed 39 pitches in the appearance, his first in the majors or minors since Sept. 26, 2024. The right-hander was deemed fully recovered from his October 2024 Tommy John surgery heading into spring training, but he experienced a setback after pitching in an exhibition game in early March. Musgrove made limited progress in the first few months following the setback but appeared to turn a corner in June and has now reached the final step of his lengthy recovery process. He'll likely continue to build on his workload over at least two or three more rehab starts before potentially slotting into the San Diego rotation at some point during the final two weeks of August.