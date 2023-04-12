According to Padres manager Bob Melvin, Musgrove (toe, shoulder) resumed throwing Tuesday and could make his next rehab start as soon as Friday, Bill Center of FriarWire reports.

After fracturing his left toe in February, Musgrove made first minor-league rehab appearance April 6, but he hurt his right shoulder while diving to field a ball during the outing. The right-hander subsequently received a cortisone shot and has now resumed throwing, so the shoulder issue doesn't appear to be major. Melvin indicated that the team could determine the date of Musgrove's next rehab start Thursday and suggested that the outing could take place as soon as the following day. It's not yet clear whether Musgrove will need to make one or two more rehab appearances before being activated from the IL, but it appears that he could make his Padres season debut in mid-to-late April.