Musgrove (elbow) will work out with plyometric balls during spring training but isn't expected to start a throwing program until around midseason, per MLB.com.

Musgrove is recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in October. While he'll be with the team and do some non-throwing workouts during spring camp, the fact that the veteran right-hander won't begin throwing until midseason emphasizes how far away he is from returning to game action. Though it's possible Musgrove could pitch near the end of the coming campaign, the more likely scenario is that his next time on a major-league mound will come during the 2026 season.