Musgrove (1-0) earned the win over Atlanta on Thursday, pitching 6.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed four hits and struck out six.

The Padres jumped out to a five-run lead after two innings, allowing Musgrove to glide through a stress-free outing and secure his first win of the campaign. The right-hander allowed only one extra-base hit and registered a first-pitch strike against 17 of the 23 batters he faced. Over his first two starts of the campaign, Musgrove has posted a 14:0 K:BB while allowing just two runs over 12.2 frames. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come at home against the Reds early next week.