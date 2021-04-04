Musgrove (1-0) earned the win against Arizona on Saturday, pitching six scoreless innings and allowing three hits while striking out eight. He did not walk a batter.
Musgrove was simply dominant in his first start of the campaign, yielding only a trio of harmless singles and not allowing any runners to reach second base. The right-hander tossed 57 of 78 pitches for strikes and induced 14 swings-and-misses in the outing. Musgrove's next start will take place Friday at Texas.
