Musgrove has been diagnosed with a bone spur and a bone bruise in his right elbow, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Musgrove got PRP and cortisone injections with the hopes of resuming throwing in two weeks. However, there is also the caveat that surgery will be required if healing does not occur. That leaves Musgrove's potential timeline to return to the mound unclear, though it would be surprising to see him back on the mound prior to the All-Star break with this most recent news.