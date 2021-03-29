Musgrove tossed five scoreless and hitless innings against Cleveland in Sunday's Cactus League contest, allowing two walks and striking out six.

The right-hander finished his spring slate with a flourish, and he worked up to 70 pitches in the exhibition tune-up. Musgrove concludes Cactus League play with a 3.50 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB over 18 innings. He's set to fill the No. 4 slot in the Padres' starting rotation this season.