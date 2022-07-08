Musgrove struck out six in seven scoreless innings while allowing a hit, four walks and hitting a batter in a 2-1 extra-inning win Thursday against San Francisco.

Musgrove did not allow a hit until LaMonte Wade's leadoff double in the sixth inning. Wade was the only baserunner to make it past first base against Musgrove. It was the fifth time in 15 starts that the 29-year-old has tossed at least six innings without allowing a run. Hitters are hitting .193/.250/.326 against Musgrove on the season. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week in Colorado.