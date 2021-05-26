Musgrove didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Brewers, allowing one hit and one walk over 4.2 scoreless innings while striking out six.

The right-hander breezed through four innings during which the only Milwaukee baserunner reached on an error, but Musgrove ran up his pitch count in the fifth and exited with the bases loaded after he issued a free pass to Corbin Burnes. Fortunately, Tim Hill kept any of the inherited runners from scoring. Musgrove will take a 2.26 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 76:12 K:BB through 55.2 innings into his next outing.