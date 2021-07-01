Musgrove (5-6) allowed five earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three across four innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Reds.

Musgrove neither pitched well nor long enough to earn the win in a traditional game, though he lucked out on both counts after the game was called in the sixth inning due to rain. He was taken yard twice in his short outing, which accounted for three of his five earned runs. While that is concerning, Musgrove has allowed multiple long balls in only four of his 16 starts this season and has limited opponents to 1.1 HR/9. Overall, he's maintained a 2.63 ERA with 106 strikeouts across 89 innings.