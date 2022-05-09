Musgrove allowed two runs on five hits and a walk, striking out eight in seven innings in a 3-2 win Sunday over Miami. He did not factor into the decision.

Musgrove retired the first eight batters he faced and did not allow a hit until the fourth inning. He allowed a run to score on a sacrifice fly in the fourth and a Jazz Chisholm solo homer to lead off the sixth. Over six starts, the righty has tossed at least six innings in each start and allowed two earned runs or less in each outing. With 39 innings pitched, the 29-year-old leads the National League. His next start is likely next weekend in Atlanta.