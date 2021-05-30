Musgrove pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just a hit-by-pitch while striking out three in Sunday's loss to Houston. He did not factor in the decision.

Blake Snell was ineffective in Sunday's game and manager Jayce Tingler didn't want to overuse a bullpen that had logged 15 innings in the last two days. Musgrove's only mistake was plunking Aldemys Diaz in the sixth inning. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.08 with a 0.76 WHIP and 79:12 K:BB across 60.2 innings this season. This relief outing is likely to be a one-off for Musgrove -- he should be able to re-enter the rotation on standard rest next weekend versus the Mets.