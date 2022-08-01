Musgrove and the Padres agreed to terms Monday on a five-year, $100 million contract extension, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Annie Heilbrunn of The San Diego Union-Tribune previously reported Friday that the right-hander and Friars had agreed to the parameters of the extension, and the two sides were apparently able to iron out the remaining details of the contract over the weekend. The deal keeps Musgrove in his hometown city through the 2027 campaign, his age-34 season. After a strong debut season with San Diego in 2021, Musgrove has raised the bar in 2022 by submitting a 2.65 ERA and 0.99 WHIP across 18 starts while also recently making his first All-Star Game appearance.