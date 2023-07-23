Musgrove (9-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings against the Tigers. He struck out six.

The Tigers got to Musgrove early Sunday, taking an early lead on Spencer Torkelson's solo homer in the first inning before tacking on two more runs in the third. Musgrove would eventually settle in and finish with a quality start, his eighth in a row, though he'd eventually wind up with his first loss since May 20. The 30-year-old right-hander has been excellent since the start of June, pitching to a 2.00 ERA over his last 11 starts. Overall, Musgrove sports a 3.25 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and 92:19 K:BB through 16 starts (91.1 innings) this season.