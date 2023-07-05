Musgrove (7-2) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over seven innings against the Angels. He struck out 11.

Musgrove recorded double-digit strikeouts for the first time this season and now has a 2.06 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 47:8 K:BB across 49.1 frames in his past eight starts. He has a 6-0 record during that stretch with seven quality starts. The right-hander had a delayed start to the campaign due to shoulder and toe injuries and struggled in his first five outings, but he's looking more and more like the All-Star that posted a 3.06 ERA and 9.6 K/9 over the previous two seasons.