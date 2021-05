Musgrove (4-4) recorded 11 strikeouts and earned the win Wednesday against the Rockies after giving up two hits and zero walks across seven scoreless innings.

The right-hander totaled double-digit strikeouts for the third time this season while throwing 66 of 93 pitches for strikes, and he lasted more than five frames for the first time since April 19. Musgrove has a 2.47 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 70:11 K:BB over 51 innings this season.