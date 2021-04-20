Musgrove (2-2) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out 13 hitters over seven innings as he was handed the loss Monday against the Brewers.

The Padres' bats came alive in the first inning, as the team got out to an early 1-0 lead, but went silent for the rest of the game and spoiled a magnificent outing from the right-hander. Musgrove registered a career-high 13 strikeouts but unfortunately allowed a pair of solo home runs, which was enough to hand the 28-year-old his second straight loss. Musgrove is still off to a scorching start to the year, as he'll take a 1.04 ERA and 37:3 K:BB into his next scheduled start against the Dodgers on Sunday.