Musgrove allowed one unearned run on two hits and three walks over five-plus innings during Sunday's loss to the Dodgers. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Musgrove worked through five shutout frames before the Dodgers finally brought home a run in the sixth. He was in line for the victory before Josh Hader blew a save in the ninth inning. It was Musgrove's best start after coughing up a combined 10 runs in his first two outings. He's now sporting a 6.75 ERA across 13.1 innings. Musgrove is currently lined up for a rematch with the Dodgers in Los Angeles next week.