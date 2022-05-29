Musgrove registered a no-decision during Saturday's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh, allowing one run on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Musgrove cruised through every inning except the third and fourth, when he escaped a bases-loaded jam and permitted his lone run respectively. Unfortunately, Taylor Rogers blew the save in the ninth as San Diego lost a game Musgrove started for the first time all season. The 29-year-old carries a dazzling 1.86 ERA and 0.98 WHIP -- both of which rank top 10 in MLB -- into a start against Milwaukee next weekend.