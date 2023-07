Musgrove (8-2) yielded three hits over six scoreless frames Sunday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Mets.

While he only allowed three singles, Musgrove also plunked four batters. Still, his final line was dominant and he's gone 7-0 over his last nine starts. During that stretch, he's posted an impressive 54:8 K:BB through 55.1 frames. Musgrove dropped his season ERA to 3.29 with a 79:17 K:BB through 14 starts.