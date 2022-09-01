Musgrove (9-6) allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out 11 across 6.2 innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Giants.

Musgrove allowed only one run through six innings, but he allowed the first three batters he faced to reach base in the seventh frame to account for the majority of the damage. Nevertheless, it was a positive outing for Musgrove, as he earned his first win since June 16 and recorded double-digit strikeouts for the first time since June 30. For the season, he owns a 3.01 ERA and 149:31 K:BB across 149.1 innings for the season.