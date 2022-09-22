Musgrove allowed a run on five hits and two walks while striking out four in five innings in a 5-4 loss Thursday against St. Louis. He did not factor into the decision.

Musgrove allowed two baserunners in each of the first two innings but managed to get out of each without a run scoring. The lone run came on a Lars Nootbaar solo homer in the fifth. He was removed after throwing just 72 pitches with the Padres leading 3-1. Homers have been a bit of an issue for him since the All-Star break as he's allowed 13 long balls in 66 innings after allowing nine in 99 first-half frames. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against the Dodgers.