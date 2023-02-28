Musgrove suffered a fractured left big toe during a weight room incident Monday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

A timeline for Musgrove's return isn't known yet, but this will certainly lead to him beginning the season on the injured list. It's obviously a big blow to the Padres and to fantasy managers who have used a pick on Musgrove in early drafts. San Diego had been slated to start the season with a six-man rotation and still conceivably could, although it's possible this news might change their plans.

