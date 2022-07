Musgrove agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract extension with the Padres on Friday, Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 29-year-old righty was about to become a free agent after this season, and now he will be sticking around through what will likely be the rest of his prime years. Musgrove has a career-low 2.63 ERA, and career-best 0.99 WHIP in 109.1 innings. He also has a chance to top his career high of 11 wins (currently sitting with eight).