Musgrove (toe) was given a cortisone shot in his right shoulder after falling on the area in the midst of a fielding play during his rehab start last week, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Musgrove is feeling better and could play catch as soon as Tuesday, but it's touch-and-go based on how he progresses. The right-hander had already been slated to make one more rehab start before joining the Padres' rotation and now his timetable will be pushed back a bit. Musgrove initially went on the injured list with a fractured toe suffered back in late February during a weight room mishap.
