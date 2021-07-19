Musgrove allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three in five innings in Sunday's loss to the Nationals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Musgrove held the Nationals scoreless in four of his five innings, but he allowed four runs in the third inning and was forced to settle for a no-decision as a result. The right-hander had posted a 2.08 ERA across the first two months of the season, but he's now given up at least four runs in three of his last four starts. Musgrove tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Miami on Friday.