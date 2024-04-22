Musgrove (3-2) got the win Sunday over the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out three over seven innings.

Musgrove reached seven innings for the first time this season and the first time since July 4 of last year. Most of the damage against him in this one came from the long ball after Davis Schneider and Ernie Clement took him deep in back-to-back innings early on. Schneider then later grounded in a run in the seventh before Musgrove's day concluded. He's exhibiting lower strikeout numbers early on compared to past seasons and has five or fewer strikeouts in all but one start thus far. Musgrove will take a 5.74 ERA, 1/53 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB (31.1 innings) into his next start, which projects to come against the Phillies.