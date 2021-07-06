Musgrove allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings Monday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision.

Musgrove gave up all five runs over the first two innings and was able to settle in thereafter. He allowed a solo home run to Trea Turner in the first and then four runs on four hits and a walk during the second in which the Nationals were able to bat through their order. Monday's outing now makes it back-to-back starts that Musgrove has allowed five runs yet he hasn't lost either of them because of great run support. Aside from his recent struggles, the 28-year-old still has a 2.97 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 110:23 K:BB over 94 innings and will look to head into the All-Star break on a positive note when he faces the Rockies over the weekend.