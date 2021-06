Musgrove (4-6) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over 6.1 innings as the Padres fell 4-1 to the Mets. He struck out seven.

The right-hander kept San Diego in the game while delivering his fifth quality start of the season, but his offense couldn't climb out of an early hole after Musgrove served up a two-run shot to Francisco Lindor in the first inning. Musgrove will carry a 2.50 ERA and stellar 96:14 K:BB through 72 innings into his next outing.