The Padres activated Musgrove (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Musgrove has not pitched in a major-league game in nearly two full years. He had Tommy John surgery in October 2024, had a setback during spring training and was then slowed earlier this month because he was having difficult recovering in between rehab starts. However, Musgrove was never shut down from throwing, and he's made enough progress to convince the Padres to include him on their roster for their NL Wild Card Series against the Cubs. Musgrove will be available in a relief role.