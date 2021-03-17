Musgrove hurled four innings in a Cactus League contest versus the White Sox on Tuesday, allowing three unearned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four.

The first batter Musgrove faced reached base on an error, which set the tone for the remainder of the right-hander's appearance. San Diego committed three more errors behind Musgrove, leading to three unearned runs. The 28-year-old was also struck in the shoulder by a comebacker in the second inning, though he stayed in the game and appeared unscathed. Musgrove has a 2.00 ERA and 6:3 K:BB through nine innings this spring.