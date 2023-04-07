Musgrove (toe) will most likely need one more rehab start before rejoining the Padres' rotation, MLB.com reports.

Musgrove was solid at Triple-A El Paso on Thursday, allowing three runs -- two earned -- over 4.1 innings, permitting five hits and one walk while striking out six. There's still a chance he returns April 11 as initially anticipated, but it sounds like the Padres are leaning toward giving him an additional rehab start before activating him. "We have a lot of things to consider," manager Bob Melvin said. "Obviously we'd love to get him back, but we also have to realize it's a long season, and this is a guy that we're going to need for the long game, too." If Musgrove does indeed make one more rehab start, Ryan Weathers would be in line for another start next week against the Mets.