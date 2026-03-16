Manager Craig Stammen announced Monday that Musgrove (elbow) is expected to open the season on the 15-day injured list, Noah Camras of SI.com reports.

Musgrove is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and has experienced a setback in his recovery after he threw 60 pitches in an exhibition against Team Great Britain two weeks ago. After missing the entirety of the 2025 campaign, Musgrove's return to the mound will have to wait. With Musgrove set to open the season on the IL, Walker Buehler is expected to begin the season in San Diego's rotation.