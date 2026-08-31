Musgrove (elbow) is expected to make one final minor-league rehab start this week before returning from the 60-day injured list, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Musgrove made the fourth start of his rehab assignment this past Thursday for Triple-A El Paso, tossing 60 pitches over five innings and striking out three batters while allowing one run on five hits and no walks. Overall, the right-hander owns a 4.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB in 15.2 innings between three starts with El Paso and one with Single-A Lake Elsinore. Though he looks like he'll require one more tune-up outing in the minors, Musgrove should soon be poised to make his first appearance for the Padres since Sept. 26, 2024. He missed all of the 2025 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and has been on the shelf throughout 2026 after experiencing a setback with his surgically repaired elbow following an exhibition game back in March.