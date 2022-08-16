Musgrove (8-6) gave up three runs on eight hits over six innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Marlins.

Musgrove coughed up two runs in the second innings, including a solo shot by JJ Bleday, before allowing one more in the sixth. The 29-year-old righty is sporting a 2.98 ERA on the year but an unsightly 5.56 ERA over his last six starts. Musgrove's last six decisions have all been losses after he began the year 8-0. He'll look to turn things around at home against the Nationals this weekend.