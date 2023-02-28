Padres manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday that it will be a minimum of a couple weeks before Musgrove (toe) can resume throwing, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Musgrove suffered a fracture to the big toe on his left foot during a weight room mishap on Monday. He's going to work the Padres' training staff to keep his arm strong throughout the healing process, but this is obviously a significant setback to his readiness for the beginning of the 2023 regular season. He'll almost certainly be placed on the 15-day IL ahead of Opening Day and could wind up missing much -- or all -- of the first month of meaningful games.