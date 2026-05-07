Padres' Joe Musgrove: Moved to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Padres transferred Musgrove (elbow) to the 60-day injured list on Thursday.
The Padres added Luis Campusano to the 10-day injured list and selected Rodolfo Duran from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday as part of a corresponding move. Musgrove has been progressing slowing in his attempt to return from Tommy John surgery he had had in late 2024.
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