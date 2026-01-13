Padres manager Craig Stammen said Tuesday on Foul Territory that Musgrove (elbow) will not have a strict innings limit in 2026.

Musgrove missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery but has been throwing bullpen sessions since August. Stammen noted that while the Padres will keep a close eye on how Musgrove is feeling after each start, the team will take the righty "as far as he's willing to go" with his workload. After topping 180 innings in 2021 and 2022, Musgrove threw 106.2 innings in 2023 and 103 innings in 2024. It would be a big ask for the 33-year-old to get back to the 180-inning plateau in 2026, but it sounds like the Padres would allow him to get to that level as long as he feels good.