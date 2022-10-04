Musgrove pitched six scoreless innings against San Francisco on Monday, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out seven batters. He did not factor in the decision.

Musgrove got no offensive support while he was in the contest -- all seven of San Diego's runs came in the eighth inning, after the starter departed -- but he was nonetheless in fine form in his final start of the regular season. The right-hander finished the campaign with a flourish, giving up just one earned run while posting a 27:8 K:BB across 22 innings over his final four starts. Musgrove's second campaign in San Diego was even better than his first, as he compiled a career-best 2.93 ERA and 1.08 WHIP along with 10 wins and a 184:42 K:BB over 181 frames. He'll likely get Game 3 (if necessary) in the Padres' upcoming wild-card series.