Musgrove (3-0) earned the win over the Reds on Tuesday. He was charged with five runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk, striking out four in six innings.

While Musgrove wasn't quite as dominant this time around against Cincinnati, the results were similar to last week. The right-hander cruised to a win, and he now has a 2.16 ERA and 25:2 K:BB in 25 innings this season. Blake Snell (groin) is set for another rehab outing Thursday, so Musgrove tentatively lines up for another start this week. He would get his former team in Pittsburgh.