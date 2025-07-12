Padres' Joe Musgrove: Pushes throwing distance to 120 feet
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Musgrove (elbow) has extended his throwing distance while playing catch to 120 feet, per MLB.com.
Musgrove began playing catch in early April and has gradually extended his throwing distance since then. The veteran hurler also played catch off the mound Wednesday, though it wasn't a standard throwing session. Musgrove continues to progress from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last October, but he's not expected to be ready to pitch in games again until 2026.
