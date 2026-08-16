Padres' Joe Musgrove: Reaches 70 pitches in rehab start

Musgrove allowed five earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out five across 4.2 innings Friday in his rehab start with Triple-A El Paso.

Though he was knocked around in the third start of his rehab assignment, Musgrove built up to 70 pitches and 95.2 mph with his fastball. According to MLB.com, Padres manager Craig Stammen said Musgrove was "very positive" about how he felt during Friday's outing, but a decision has yet to be made regarding whether he'll require another rehab start or return from the 60-day injured list to make his first big-league appearance since Sept. 26, 2024. If Musgrove ends up entering the rotation during the Padres' upcoming weekend series with the Twins, he would likely be operating with a limited pitch count.