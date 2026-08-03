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Padres' Joe Musgrove: Ready to kick off rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Musgrove (elbow) is slated to make a rehab appearance for Single-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2024 and then suffering a setback in the spring when he experienced inflammation in his right elbow, Musgrove finally appears to be closing in on making his first appearance for the Padres in just under two years. Along with Musgrove, Nick Pivetta (forearm) -- who has been on the shelf since April 14 -- is also scheduled to kick off his rehab assignment Tuesday with Lake Elsinore. Given the length of his absence, Musgrove is expected to need most of his 30-day rehab window to get fully stretched out for a spot in the San Diego rotation, so he may not be cleared to return from the 60-day injured list until late August or early September.

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