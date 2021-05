Musgrove (3-4) won Friday's 5-4 bout with St. Louis, going five innings and allowing one run five hits and four walks with five strikeouts.

It was far from a clean outing for Musgrove as he allowed multiple baserunners in four of five innings and permitted a season-high four walks, but he was still able to pick up the win while allowing a single run. It was his first win since the beginning of April when he recorded a no-hitter and could be a turning point for the righty.