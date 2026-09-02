The Padres are pausing Musgrove's (elbow) rehab assignment because he's having issues recovering between starts, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Musgrove feels fine during his starts and has pitched well on his rehab assignment, most recently tossing five innings of one-run ball in his last outing. However, he's felt fatigued in between outings, specifically in the area of his surgically repaired right elbow. Musgrove had been slated to make a fifth rehab start this week, but it's now unclear when he will take the ball next. The Padres remain hopeful that Musgrove will be able to pitch for them before the end of the regular season, but it's far from guaranteed. The 33-year-old has not thrown a pitch in the majors since the 2024 postseason.