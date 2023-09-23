Musgrove (shoulder) restarted a throwing program Friday and will pace himself moving forward according to the Padres' chances of making the postseason, Annie Heilbrunn of The San Diego Union-Tribube reports.

Musgrove was eased off his throwing program in mid-September with San Diego apparently out of playoff contention, though the hurler clarified Friday that he was always going to resume throwing Sept. 23. However, the plan moving forward may have changed a bit with the Padres reeling off eight straight wins and getting to within four games of the final NL wild-card spot. They still have a pretty daunting task in trying to make up that ground with just over a week left in the regular season, but it appears Musgrove may ramp back up more quickly than expected if the team is able to cut further into the deficit. Heilbrunn reports that should the pieces fall into place and the Padres were to qualify for the playoffs, Musgrove would look to contribute out of the bullpen.