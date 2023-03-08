Musgrove (toe) threw on flat ground Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Musgrove didn't land on his left foot in order to protect his fractured big toe. He has been able to put some weight on the toe, however, and said he felt normal while doing so. Musgrove has been spending time in a hyperbaric chamber every day since suffering the injury in an attempt to speed up the recovery process. The initial projection has Musgrove missing at least his first two regular-season starts.
