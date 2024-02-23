Musgrove allowed four runs on two hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch while failing to record an out against the Dodgers in Thursday's Cactus League opener.

Musgrove loaded the bases on a walk, single and hit-by-pitch before serving up a two-run ground-rule double to Teoscar Hernandez. The right-handed hurler was then pulled but charged with two more runs following his departure. It wasn't the most inspiring start from Musgrove, but it was at least promising to see him on the mound for San Diego's first exhibition contest after he ended last year on the 60-day IL due to a shoulder injury. Of course, fantasy managers shouldn't read much into Thursday's poor showing given the exhibition nature of the contest.