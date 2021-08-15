Musgrove (8-8) allowed six earned runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings, taking the loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Musgrove allowed a season-high 10 hits and six earned runs Saturday. He was outdone by opposing pitcher Tyler Gilbert's no-hitter. Musgrove surrendered a three-run homer to Drew Ellis as a part of a five-run first inning. The 28-year-old broke his streak of four straight quality starts. He carries a 3.11 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 151 strikeouts in 133.1 innings. His next start is scheduled for Friday against the Phillies.